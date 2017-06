A big THANK YOU to everyone who came out to the News/Talk 1480 WHBC Pawchella event at Fieldcrest Estate on Saturday. More than 100o cars and 500 dogs came through. A gorgeous day and everyone who came out had a fantastic time. It just goes to show you how important our pets our to us. And, best of all….the Stark County Dog Warden said more than 20 dogs were adopted out because of the publicity and the Pawchella event! That warms our hearts. Can’t wait to do it again next year!