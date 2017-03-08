Who Would Pay $300,00 for a Parking Space?

That’s the big question in New York City this morning.

There’ is a closet-sized piece of concrete on Union Street in Brooklyn that is now being sold for the whopping price of $300,000/

It’s a condo propery, and that means, even after you pay the $300,000, you’ll have monthly fees– to the tune of $240 a month.

Oh, and there’s also an additional $51 in taxes when you sign up for it.

Someone may actually do it. The property keeps going up in value. The last person to buy the space paid only $80,000.

Any takers?