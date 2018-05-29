Pegasus Farm Hosts A Fun Day

Pegasus Farm’s Shelly Spang & Missy Howard were on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about their mission and upcoming events, like “Family Fun Day” –and their new Military Family Center, which includes horse therapy for military veterans.

The mission of Pegasus Farm is to maximize the potential of persons with disabilities to become independent, well-rounded, self-confident individuals by providing equine activities along with recreational, social, and vocational support.

Who we serve

Pegasus Farm serves over 500 individuals with disabilities annually. Our program participants range in age from 3 years to 75 years, with the majority being between the ages of 4 and 20. These individuals may have emotional, behavioral, cognitive, developmental or physical disabilities or a combination of these conditions.

To learn more:

https://www.pegasusfarm.org/mission

To learn about their Military Family Center

https://www.pegasusfarm.org/programs/military-family-center/general