Perry Home Destroyed in Fire

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 3, 2017) – A Perry Township home is a total loss following a Monday afternoon blaze. The owner of the home in the 1200 block of Fairlane Ave. SW discovered his basement filling with smoke just after 12:30 p.m. when the smoke alarm went off. He escaped safely.

Perry Deputy Fire Chief Mark Abbott says firefighters are returning to the scene today to try and determine a cause. It does not appear suspicious.

He says the fire caused $78,000 in damage to the structure and another $78,000 in damage to the contents.

It took firefighters about two-and-a-half hours to have the fire under control.