Perry Panthers Are Headed To State Finals

Gia Durieux was bad news for opposing pitchers on Thursday, driving in four on three hits to lead Perry past Teays Valley 12-3 on Thursday. Durieux drove in runs on a home run in the second, a home run in the fifth, and a home run in the seventh.

Perry opened up scoring in the first inning. Sunny Armstrong hit a solo homer.

In the bottom of the second inning, Teays Valley tied things up at two. The Vikings scored one run when Sydney Salyards doubled.

Perry pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Alycia Cunningham singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run and an error scored two runs for the Panthers.

Perry put up four runs in the fifth inning. The Panthers big bats were led by Missy Holzopfel and Durieux, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Payton Gottshall earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for Perry. She went seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Sarah Klein took the loss for Teays Valley. She surrendered nine runs on eight hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

The Panthers smacked four home runs on the day. Armstrong had a long ball in the first inning. Durieux put one out in the second, fifth, and seventh innings.

Perry tallied 14 hits. Maddie Johnston, Durieux, Maddie Snyder, Cunningham, and Gottshall all had multiple hits for Perry Panthers Varsity. Durieux and Johnston each had three hits to lead Perry Panthers Varsity.

Klein led Teays Valley with two hits in three at bats. Perry now moves on to play Lakota West in the Division I state title game on Saturday at 1pm. Hear from coach Scott Daugherty and Durieux below.