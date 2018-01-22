Perry Panthers Football Drops Back To Division II As OHSAA Announces New Divisional Breakdowns

New divisional breakdowns for the upcoming high school football season were approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors during its January meeting last Thursday.

All Stark County football teams remained in their 2017 divisions, with the exception of the Perry Panthers, who will return to Division II next season, due to OHSAA’s competitive-balance formula.

Perry’s pre-competitve balance number was 611, but rose to 617 due to a competitve -balance number of six.

Perry will now be the largest school in Division II.