Perry Softball Headed To The Regional Final

Perry softball crushed Brunswick 11-0 in the D1 Regional Semi-Final in just five innings. Payton Gottshall pitched a complete game and picked up the win, her 14th of the year. Perry still has yet to be scored upon in the postseason, outscoring their opponents 35-0 to this point. A big part of the win today was third baseman Alycia Cunningham who went 3-3 with three RBIs.

The Panthers are now 22-5 and will play Willoughby South in the Regional Final on Saturday. South beat Canfield 4-2 today to advance. This is the Panthers first trip to the elite eight since 2010.