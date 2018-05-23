Perry Softball Headed To The Regional Final
By Jon Bozeka
|
May 23, 2018 @ 9:51 PM

Perry softball crushed Brunswick 11-0 in the D1 Regional Semi-Final in just five innings. Payton Gottshall pitched a complete game and picked up the win, her 14th of the year. Perry still has yet to be scored upon in the postseason, outscoring their opponents 35-0 to this point. A big part of the win today was third baseman Alycia Cunningham who went 3-3 with three RBIs.

The Panthers are now 22-5 and will play Willoughby South in the Regional Final on Saturday. South beat Canfield 4-2 today to advance. This is the Panthers first trip to the elite eight since 2010.

