Perry Softball Is Headed To The Final Four

Perry softball is on a roll in the postseason. The Panthers won the Akron D1 Regional Final today over Willoughby South 14-0. Junior pitcher & Tennessee Martin commit Payton Gottshall picked up the win in the circle for Perry, she continues to be unstoppable this postseason. In five postseason games, she is unscored upon. Hear from Gottshall after the game:

Another big reason for Gottshall’s success is the play of her battery mate Gia Durieux at catcher. Gia has been lights out in her ability to calm Gottshall and come up with timely hits in the bottom part of the line-up. She is excited to play in a state semi-final final on May 31st.

Coach Scott Daugherty is in his fifth year at Perry and has said that things weren’t always easy this season for this group, but look at the Panthers now. They are unscored upon in the postseason and two wins away from the ultimate hardware. The last time Perry softball was here was 2010, and that year they beat Grove City in theD1 state title game.

Perry who is 23-5 will now play 24-3 Teays Valley in the state semi-final in Akron at 5:30 on May 31st. The Panthers have outscored their postseason opponents 49-0. Gottshall is averaging 11 strikeouts per game and the Panthers are on the verge of their second state title in school history.