Perry Softball Moves On To The Regionals

Payton Gottshall didn’t allow a single run the Perry Panthers defeated the Louisville Leopards 9-0 on Thursday. Gottshall allowed just four hits.

Senior leftfielder Sunny Armstrong led Perry to victory by driving in five runs. She went 3-for-4 at the plate. Armstrong drove in 3 runs on a home run in the seventh.

Perry scored four runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught came from home runs by Armstrong and Gottshall.

One bright spot for Louisville Leopards was a double by Teagan Rice in the first inning.

Gottshall pitched Perry to victory as she has the entire postseason. She surrendered zero runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one. This comes one day after going seven innings in the district semi-final against Hoover. A game where Gottshall had 14 strike outs and only allowed two hits.

Sarah Cantley took the loss for Louisville, just her second of the season. She allowed 13 hits and nine runs over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

The Panthers hit four home runs on the day. Armstrong went yard in the fifth and seventh innings. Junior cathcher Gia Durieux had a long ball in the fourth inning. Gottshall also had a four bagger in the seventh inning.

Perry collected 13 hits. Armstrong, Rylee Pireu, Riley Lesh, Durieux, and Gottshall each had multiple hits for Perry. Rice went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Louisville in hits.

Perry moves on to the regionals now for the first time since 2010 and for the fifth time in school history (1988, 1997, 2002, 2010 and 2018). They have a record of 21-4 and will play Brunswick in the sweet 16.

Listen back to the game below: