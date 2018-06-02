Perry Softball Wins Division 1 State Title

Four runs batted in from Sunny Armstrong helped lead the Perry Panthers past Lakota West 11-1 on Saturday in the Division I State Championship Game in Akron. Armstrong drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the second, and a single in the third.

“We did something Mom didn’t do” – It was the joke that Gia Durieux and Kenna Durieux shared with each other as they left the media room Saturday. Marci Durieux may not have a title to her credit, but now her daughters do and the entire Perry community will be celebrating for days to come.

Photos from Perry’s championship run can be found right here.

Perry opened up scoring in the first inning. The Panthers scored one run when Armstrong singled.

Watch the Perry post game press conference below with coach Scott Daugherty and three key players (Payton Gottshall, Gia Durieux & Kenna Durieux).

Perry notched four runs in the third inning. Maddie Johnston, Riley Lesh, Maddie Snyder, and Armstrong all drove in runs in that frame.

Payton Gottshall pitched Perry to victory, her 17th and last of the season. She pitched a complete game, five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out seven and walking zero.

Stephanie Maldonado took the loss for Lakota West. She went two and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on ten hits.

After the game, Perry’s sophomore Alycia Cunningham spoke to 1480 WHBC.

Perry launched one home run on the day. Gia Durieux went for the long ball in the second inning. It was fourth homer of the weekend for Durieux, she hit three in their State Semi-Final win over Teays Valley 12-3 on Thursday

Perry tallied a total of 15 hits in the game. Armstrong, Missy Holzopfel, Lesh, Rylee Pireu, and Gia Durieux each had multiple hits for the Panthers. Holzopfel and Armstrong each collected three hits to lead the state champs from the PTO.

Allie Cummins led Lakota West with two hits in two at bats. The Firebirds didn’t commit a single error in the field. Perry finishes the year 25-5, after starting 3-3 through six games. This is their second state title in school history, the only other one coming in 2010 when they defeated Grove City 10-0. Listen back to the game below with Jon Bozeka on the call.