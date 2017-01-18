Perry Township Murder Victim Had Multiple Stab Wounds

WOOSTER, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 18, 2017) – The autopsy now reinforces the beliefs of those investigating the murder of a Perry Township man.

44-year-old Jeremy Lesh was found dead in a wooded area near Doylestown Sunday. It’s believed he was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped there.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Captain Doug Hunter says the Stark County Coroner’s Office performed the autopsy Tuesday. The preliminary results indicate Lesh was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Hunter says the full results with the toxicology testing could take 6-8 weeks to come back. They are working with Perry Township police on the investigation.

Family members reported Lesh missing Saturday. They last saw him at Christmas.