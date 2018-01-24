Perry Trustees Urge Involvement

Today the Perry Township Board of Trustees declared their public support for the initiatives put forth by Scott Beatty, Perry Schools, the School Board and the Community. In a press release they stated “the efforts to bring our community together for healing and education during a time of tragedy is yet another positive example of community leadership and commitment to our youth. We encourage our community members to gather together as we join our school administration, staff, and students for presentations on adolescent mental health and how to keep your kids safe online”. The encourage everyone to support and attend the Perry Schools event on Thursday, February 1st from 6:30pm to 8:30pm a the Canton Baptist Temple.