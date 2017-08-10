Perry Water Smell, Discoloration Explained

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WHBC) – The massive Rover Pipeline construction spill in Bethlehem Township has had the unintended consequence of causing water discoloration for some City of Canton Water customers in Perry Township.

The department explains that with the increased pumping of water from the Northwest wellfield, more iron sediment is coming up.

That wellfield is being pulled from while pumping is reduced at the Sugarcreek wellfield due to its proximity to the quarry where drilling mud is temporarily stored.

It’s a particular issue for customers along Tuscarawas Street between Whipple Avenue and Perry Drive

They stress there is no health issue with the water.