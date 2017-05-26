Perry’s Operation Flags of Freedom Is a Weekend to Remember

Steve Toohey,chairperson of Perry Twp’s Operation Flags of Freedom shared the history and complete schedule of events on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning.

Steve Toohey from Operation Flags of Freedom is in studio to talk with Gary Rivers about their event and the concert by Ricky Lee on News Talk 1480

Here is the schedule of events

Mix94.1’s Kayleigh Kriss will be at Patriots in the Park celebration on Saturday from noon until 2pm.

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, Stark County Recorder Rick Campbell and his staff will be at Perry High School from 10am to 2pm to issue State of Ohio United States Veteran Identification cards to United States military veterans.

Operation: Flags of Freedom is an organization that was created by Perry Township residents in loving memory of the township’s fallen heroes. The first Operation: Flags of Freedom event was held Memorial Day Weekend 2013.

Flags of Freedom Website: http://operationflagsoffreedom.weebly.com/