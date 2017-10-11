Is Your Pet Overweight? Do FitBits Work? Listen Now!

October 11 is national pet obesity awareness day. The way our relationship is with our pets actually says a lot about our own health. The CDC just released a report on 13 cancers that are definitively linked to overweight and obesity. There are so many diseases that are linked to our weight. If you have type 2 diabetes, it is imperative for you to lose weight.

Listen to my interview with Dr. Stan Anderson on Canton’s Morning News this morning:

Inactivity and passivity is an deadly combination.

Happy pet obesity awareness day.