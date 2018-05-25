Peter Stark Writes “Young Washington” And Talks With Gary Rivers

Though our first president and Founding Father—George Washington—did not himself die on the battlefield, so many brave servicemen did under his command. This month, Ecco and bestselling author Peter Stark have released a thoroughly interesting biography that gives incredible insights into the temperamental and impetuous young man who would eventually become the wise and selfless commander of the Continental Army:

Some interesting items from the book:

During his twenties, he was hardly the rebellious American colonist for which he later became known but tried repeatedly to break into the officers’ ranks of the British Royal Army. To his lasting bitterness, he was repeatedly rejected.

Generations of Washingtons had aspired to the top rung of English and then Virginia aristocracy. With remarkable consistency, they had not arrived.

George wanted go to sea at age 14 but his mother wouldn’t let him.

On his first surveying trip at age 16, he complained about smoke in the tent and the lack of forks and linen cloths on frontier settlers’ tables.



