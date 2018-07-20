PFHOF Enshrinement Festival Adds to Security Measures

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Look for additional security measures during Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival events this year.

For the three events held at the Civic Center including the Gold Jacket dinner, organizers are requiring pre-purchased permits for parking in the Civic Center deck.

And entrance to the deck will be only from Cleveland Avenue NW.

There will also be more screening devices as people enter various event venues.

Here’s more information from the Enshrinement Festival committee.