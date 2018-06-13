Plain Animal Rescue Needs Help With 21 Cats Left on Doorstep
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 6:53 AM
(Courtesy Pitties and Kitties)

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A Plain Township animal rescue group could use some more volunteers to care for one or more of the 21 kittens and cats left in a crate at the Pitties and Kitties organization’s doorstep last week.

If you can help pay for some of the animals that are sick, that would help too.

The organization’s president said in a news release that all the animals have survived and have been treated by a veterinarian.

She’d also like info including nearby surveillance video on who dropped the cats off at the unmarked office.

You can call 234-738-2259.

