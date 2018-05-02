Plain Farmer’s Market Opens for Season

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – One of the bigger Farmer’s Markets in the area is back in operation starting on Wednesday.

The first Plain Township Farmer’s Market of the season is Wednesday and every Wednesday except July 4th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Schneider Street NE.

They’re open through the end of September.

They’re anticipating over 40 vendors, about twice what they had last year.

They ask that you park at the neighboring High Mill Church of the Resurrection.

There’s a new, short walking path from the church to the park.