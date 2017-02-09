Planning a Valentine’s Day Wedding? Maybe You Should Reconsider…

People Who Get Married on Valentine’s Day Are Much More Likely to Get Divorced

If you know someone getting married on Valentine’s Day next week . . . uh . . . maybe don’t tell them about this. And also maybe don’t spend too much on their gift.

According to a study out of the University of Melbourne in Australia, couples who get married on Valentine’s Day are SIGNIFICANTLY more likely to get divorced than other couples.

Couples who get married on February 14th are 38% more likely than other couples to split up within five years . . . and 24% more likely to get divorced within a decade.

Why does that happen? The researchers say it’s about the characteristics of the people who tend to pick that date for their wedding.

Quote, “People who married on [Valentine’s Day] were less alike, in terms of education and ages, and [they’re also] more likely to have been married before and . . . have children already.”

All of those factors make them more likely to split up than other couples.

