Plenty Happening for New Year’s

(Canton,OH) Looking for a packed crowd with some live music to ring in the New Year? Or maybe somewhere a little quieter earlier in the day to take the kids?

Allison Rowe with the Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau says there are lots of options for the holiday— with a list at www.visitcanton.com.

Many area bars and dining establishments are hosting special attractions, while some hotels have deals with free transportation so visitors can get to their parties and back safely.

Rowe says area museums will also be open for family activities.