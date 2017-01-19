Police Name Suspect in GetGo Gas Theft

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 19, 2017) – Canton Police put his picture up on social media. And now they have a name for the suspect.

Police believe it’s 21-year-old Brian Little II of the Akron area who was seen in surveillance video stealing gasoline from the GetGo station on Raff Rd SW on Jan. 8.

He’s the white man in the above photos.

Captain David Kurzinsky says Little is accused of borrowing someone else’s Advantage Card to access the pump and fill up his blue or green Ford Ranger pickup truck.

He then drove off without paying, leaving the Advantage Card owner responsible for the bill.

Kurzinsky says its possible Little has done this before, possibly 4 of 5 times in the area. And there could be other suspects involved.

A theft warrant has been issued for Little’s arrest.