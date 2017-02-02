Police Raising Funds For K-9 Memorial

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 2, 2017) – Officers are hoping to tap into that same community support from when Canton Police dog Jethro was killed in early 2016.

FOP Sgt Victor George says Canton Police are installing a laser-etched monument honoring K-9 dogs killed while protecting the public.

You can contribute by purchasing bricks that will be part of a walkway around the $20,000 memorial at Second St NW and Market Ave N.

4 x 8 inch bricks are $60. Corporate sponsored bricks are $500. George says they hope to sell about 400 of them.

Click here for a sponsor form.