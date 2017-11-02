Has Political Correctness Shut Down Conversation in America?

Clinical Forensic Psychologist Dr. John Huber spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday about a new study/survey that shows 71% of Americans agree that political correctness is stiffling conversation.

Here’s the Gist of the study:

  • The Cato 2017 Free Speech and Tolerance Survey, a new national poll of 2,300 U.S. adults, finds that 71% Americans believe that political correctness has silenced important discussions our society needs to have. The consequences are personal-58% of Americans believe the political climate prevents them from sharing their own political beliefs.
  • Democrats are unique, however, in that a slim majority (53%) do not feel the need to self-censor. Conversely, strong majorities of Republicans (73%) and independents (58%) say they keep some political beliefs to themselves.

Related Content

Meet the First Female African American Combat Pilo...
Why Are Gas Prices Still Going Up?
AAA’s Top Ohio Foliage Locations
Tam O’Shanter Opponents Faceoff on Gary Rive...
Perry’s Operation Flags of Freedom Is a Week...
The Shack