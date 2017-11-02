Has Political Correctness Shut Down Conversation in America?

Clinical Forensic Psychologist Dr. John Huber spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday about a new study/survey that shows 71% of Americans agree that political correctness is stiffling conversation.

Here’s the Gist of the study:

The Cato 2017 Free Speech and Tolerance Survey, a new national poll of 2,300 U.S. adults, finds that 71% Americans believe that political correctness has silenced important discussions our society needs to have. The consequences are personal-58% of Americans believe the political climate prevents them from sharing their own political beliefs.