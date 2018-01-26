Does Portman Have the Solution to a Government Shutdown?

Political Science Professor Allen Saxe spoke to Gary Rivers this morning at 10….about Senator Rob Portman’s Congressional proposal that would forever stop government shutdowns….And answer the big question, “Why will Congress not even talk about his proposal?”
Dis You Know?
- hundreds of thousands of federal employees were furloughed this past shutdown — even though it only lasted a day or two?
- Another shutdown is looming if they can’t agree on a fix in a few weeks
- As soon as s shutdown begins, it’s easy to predict that both sides blame the other…
- Both sides agree that Donald Trump’s negotiating style is one of the single biggest reasons they can’t seem to get a deal done.
- Some think a full shutdown would create so much pressure on Congress that it would probably end them for good —something Donald Trump said just a few weeks ago.