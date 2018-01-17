Portman Talks Sex Trafficking Legislation With Gary Rivers

Senator Rob Portman spoke with Gary Rivers at 11:05 am this morning on his bipartisan Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act legislation that he’s trying to get passed into law.

In a speech on the Senate floor recently U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) urged action on his bipartisan legislation designed to ensure justice for victims of sex trafficking and ensure that websites such as Backpage.com, which knowingly facilitate sex trafficking, can be held liable and brought to justice. The bill, which now has more than 60 cosponsors is supported by victims and advocates,, 50 Attorneys General, the civil rights community and many faith-based groups.

Portman said in a recent speech, “It’s not an issue of politics or partisanship, it’s about preventing exploitation and providing justice.”

Rivers spoke to him about the upcoming March for Life and today’s Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring Senator Bob Dole.