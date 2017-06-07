Pot in the Cavs Locker Room?

Reporters are saying that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room smelled like marijuana after their Game Two loss in the NBA Finals . . . but the room was filled with media-types, and the smell could’ve come from anyone. So, is it possible that the Cleveland players have been licking their wounds with a little HERBAL THERAPY?

One reporter joked, quote, “Cavs’ locker room has a strong reefer aroma to it tonight. Hey, it’s Cali. You’re down 2-0, and it’s all about pain control.” But he also pointed out that it could’ve been ANYONE. Quote, “To be clear, I don’t know who was imbibing marijuana . . . coulda been a cameraman, reporter, whatever. I’m not judging.”

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst backed up the report on “First Take”. He said, quote, “There was a smell of marijuana, but there are two doors to that locker room. And there were three times as much media there. There are some questionable media dudes hanging around the Finals . . . I have no idea where it came from. See his report below