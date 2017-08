CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Most of the power knocked out during afternoon thunderstorms in Stark, Carroll, and Tuscarawas Counties has been restored.

As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the AEP website reported fewer than 100 outages.

Over 5000 customers were in the dark earlier, including over 3300 in Stark County. Pike and Sandy Townships were hardhit, including the city of Magnolia.

Magnolia residents lost both their power and water for the afternoon.