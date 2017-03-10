Would You Prefer to Live in “Virtual Reality”? Many Apparently Do

A new survey asked people if they’d be willing to trade in their lives now to live in a virtual reality world . . . and 17% said YES

The world right now has some SERIOUS issues. But what if you could live in a world that didn’t? The only catch is . . . it’s totally fake.

A new survey asked people if they’d be willing to trade in their lives now to live in a virtual reality world. And 17% said YES.

Here are their top five reasons why . . .

46% of them would love to visit places like Mars, Gotham City, or Mordor from“Lord of the Rings”.

46% want to live in virtual reality because impossible things are possible.

39% want to make an avatar of themselves that’s more attractive. And 9% would want their avatar to be a creature that’s not human.

33% want to meet fictional characters.

And 22% want to get away from today’s real world politics. (I hear that.)

