Would You Prefer to Live in “Virtual Reality”? Many Apparently Do

By Gary Rivers
Mar 10, 5:39 AM

A new survey asked people if they’d be willing to trade in their lives now to live in a virtual reality world . . . and 17% said YES

The world right now has some SERIOUS issues.  But what if you could live in a world that didn’t?  The only catch is . . . it’s totally fake.

A new survey asked people if they’d be willing to trade in their lives now to live in a virtual reality world.  And 17% said YES.

Here are their top five reasons why . . .

  1. 46% of them would love to visit places like Mars, Gotham City, or Mordor from“Lord of the Rings”.
  1. 46% want to live in virtual reality because impossible things are possible.
  1. 39% want to make an avatar of themselves that’s more attractive.  And 9% would want their avatar to be a creature that’s not human.
  1. 33% want to meet fictional characters.
  1. And 22% want to get away from today’s real world politics. (I hear that.) 

