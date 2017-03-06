Price Increases for Gas, More to Come

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 6, 2017) – We are at the beginning of what is expected to be a several-months-long series of gasoline price increases.

Gasoline in Canton-Massillon is up an average 12-cents from a week ago.

The average price for regular is $2.15 says AAA.

Gas Buddy says you can blame refinery maintenance and the shift toward production of summer gas blends for the increases.

Here are some other prices of interest in Canton-Massillon, according to AAA: