Price and Ward Named to AP First Team All American Squad for OSU

Here is the official Ohio State University press release.

Nine First-Team Associated Press All-Americans Last Five Years

Award winning center Billy Price and CB Denzel Ward honored by AP this year; Nick Bosa 2nd team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A terrific run of Associated Press first-team All-Americans for Ohio State University was extended today when award-winning center Billy Price and junior cornerback Denel Ward were each named to the AP’s first team for the 2017 season. Sophomore defensive end Nick Bosa picked up second-team All-American honors for the third time this month.

Price is the second consecutive Ohio State Buckeye to win the Rimington Trophy and the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace offensive lineman of the year award. He was named previously to the Walter Camp All-American team. Ward, a first-team cornerback on The Athletic’s AA team, was first-team All-Big Ten this year after a season in which he had 15 pass break-ups, two interceptions and 17 total passes defended.

The duo are big reasons why Ohio State is the only team in the nation this year to rank in the Top 10 nationally in both total offense (6th) and total defense (8th). This is the first time in five years one team has ranked in the Top 10 in both total offense and total defense.

Price and Ward’s first-team Associated Press honors also extends an Ohio State run of first-team AP honorees to five consecutive years with nine different players honored.

Ohio State’s Associated Press All-Americans

Last five years …

2017 – C Billy Price and CB Denzel Ward

2016 – C Pat Elflein, SAF Malik Hooker and H-B Curtis Samuel

2015 – T Taylor Decker and SAF Vonn Bell

2014 – DE Joey Bosa

2013 – LB Ryan Shazier