Prince and 3 Stooges Return to Palace This Week By Gary Rivers | Apr 16, 2018 @ 10:34 AM The Canton Palace Theatre's Laura Strader was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about two upcoming shows: Prince's "Purple Rain", and the twice-yearly Three Stooges Film Fest.