It was a cold and windy day for the 5th annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon, but thousands of runners still took part in the weekend’s events, with a couple of familiar names reaching the finish line first: 28-year-old Tony Migliozzi of North Canton won the 26.2 with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds; he won the first marathoin in 2014…. And 39-year-old Shanna Istnick of Kent was the first female finisher in the marathon; she won the Akron Marathon several years ago.