Probate Court Seeks Angels

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 24, 2017) – Stark County Probate Court is recruiting volunteers to go check in on the living conditions of people with court-appointed guardians, to make sure all their needs are being met.

It’s called the Court Angel program. The court is trying to get 85 volunteers to serve as the angels, those they visit are known as wards.

There are about 1,700 wards in Stark County. That number will go up significantly as baby-boomers age.

Angels are asked to volunteer one day a month and visit at least four wards, and then report their observations back to the court.

Angels must be adults with their own vehicles and go through three hours of training first.

