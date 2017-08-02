Pros and Cons of Raising Minimum Wage

LIBRE Initiative President Daniel Garza was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning. He claims that there are many more conservative Hispanics in this country than “liberal”.

He is against raising the minimum wage in Ohio and anywhere… His belief, and that of his organization, is that the free market system can work without government interference.

He spoke of a recent study comm commissioned by the University of Washington, Seattle’s decision to raise the minimum wage “is having some unfortunate consequences for the very people it was intended to help.” Instead of increasing wages, workers “are taking home $125 less a month in income.”