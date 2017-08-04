How To Protect Your Eyes During the August 21st Eclipse

Dr. Donald Bucklin, Regional Medical Director for U.S. HealthWorks gave out good advice to listeners who are planning on viewing the total eclipse later this month.

It should be noted that Ohioans will only see a partial eclipse

WHERE TO VIEW:. http://www.cleveland.com/weather/blog/index.ssf/2017/07/guide_to_the_august_21_solar_e.html

NASA is also warning people to be on the lookout for some unsafe glasses making the rounds for next month’s total eclipse of the sun.

All of the glasses should have the code ISO 12312-2.

Here’s NASA’s page dedicated to eclipse safety.

The website, VOX, can be used by zip code, to let you know how much of the eclipse you will see: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/7/25/16019892/solar-eclipse-2017-interactive-map