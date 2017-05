CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The streets of the city of Canton are a lot safer now, after Norman Pryor was convicted of rape and kidnapping and sentenced to 52 years in prison.

That from the prosecutor on the case, Fred Scott, who praised the courage of the defendant for testifying during the trial.

The 31-year-old Pryor got the maximum sentence with no chance for early release.

The victim was attacked while going to work at Aultman Hospital last August.