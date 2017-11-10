Psychologist Explains Coping Skills Needed Following Tragedy

Following the October 31 terror attack in New York City, and the shootings in a Texas Church, internationally known psychologist Dr. Judy Kuriansky offered 9 Tips on how to cope with the intense emotions triggered by these latest tragedies during her visit to the Gary Rivers Show on Friday.

Dr Kuriansky, provided mental health support to first responders after 9/11. She recently edited a newly released book, A New Counter-Terrorism Strategy: Why the World Failed to Stop Al-Qaeda And ISIL/ISIS And How To Defeat Terrorists Now by former Ambassador of Iraq to the UN, Hamid Al-Bayati. Ambassador Al-Bayati endured imprisonment, torture and assassination attempts in leading the opposition to Saddam Hussein and had a front-row seat to counter-terrorism negotiations.