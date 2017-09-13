Pumpkin Spice? NOT!

Only 34% of People Love Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Plus Seven More Stats on Popular Fall Foods

 

With the amount of hype that pumpkin spice lattes get, you’d think 99% of us would be obsessed with them.  But it’s not even CLOSE.

According to a new survey by Buzzfeed about fall foods and drinks, only 34% of people say they LOVE pumpkin spice lattes.  40% are basically indifferent toward them, and 26% hate them.

Here are more of the results about fall foods . . .

1.  Hot chocolate . . . 89% love it, 2% hate it.

2.  Apple cider . . . 58% love it, 13% hate it.

3.  Pumpkin pie . . . 53% love it, 16% hate it.

4.  Caramel apples . . . 49% love them, 12% hate them.

5.  Butternut squash . . . 35% love it, 30% hate it.  Yes, it’s slightly MORE beloved than pumpkin spice lattes.

6.  Candy corn . . . 31% love it, 29% hate it.

7.  Pumpkin soup . . . 21% love it, 36% hate it.