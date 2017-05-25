Would You Purchase a Robotic Lawnmower?

Caleb Denison, of Digitaltrends.com tried out a robotic lawnmower on his lawn.

He shared the results of his testing on the Gary Rivers Show today.

According to Denison, robotic mower took about 2 1/2 hours to set up the yard, but after that.  It was clear cutting!  He sat back and watched it do its thing.  Which is, of course: Mowing his lawn.

Denison also shared some exciting news about low-end internet-connected barbecue grills.  by low-end, we mean $300-$400.

Follow Caleb Denison Here:  https://www.digitaltrends.com/users/calebd/

 

 

Related Content

Three Canton Youth Symphonies To Perform April 30t...
Gary Talks Social Media and Live streaming Crime w...
“2nd annual Steps of Change event is This Sa...
Stark County Bar Association Features Several Law ...
Naturalization Ceremony is Friday in Massillon
Vintage Canton Returns Downtown This Thursday