Would You Purchase a Robotic Lawnmower?

Caleb Denison, of Digitaltrends.com tried out a robotic lawnmower on his lawn.

He shared the results of his testing on the Gary Rivers Show today.

According to Denison, robotic mower took about 2 1/2 hours to set up the yard, but after that. It was clear cutting! He sat back and watched it do its thing. Which is, of course: Mowing his lawn.

Denison also shared some exciting news about low-end internet-connected barbecue grills. by low-end, we mean $300-$400.

Follow Caleb Denison Here: https://www.digitaltrends.com/users/calebd/