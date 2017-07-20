Other Than The QB Battle…… What To Watch For In Browns Training Camp

This will not be another article about if the Cleveland Browns have found the answer at quarterback. Despite that issue still as relevant as ever, the focus here will be other position battles and upgrades the team has made.

The Offensive Line

This unit got a much-needed upgrade from last season. The additions of Kevin Zeitler (guard) and JC Tretter (center), provide a solid interior that will also get back left guard Joel Bitonio who was injured last season. Tretter has dealt with injury issues in the past, which could make the move risky. Zeitler is a double dip as far as a free agent acquisition goes, the former first round pick has a lot of experience not missing a snap in 2016 and only allowing one sack, and prying him away from division foe Cincinnati is also a plus.

Tackle is still a bit of a question mark, not on the left side that position belongs to Joe Thomas, the right side on the other hand… The right tackle spot is up for grabs, Cam Erving, Shon Coleman, Spencer Drango, and Rod Johnson will compete for the job. Coleman played the position in the season finale and did an adequate job, Erving is still trying to find his niche as a pro and will move back outside after spending last season at center. Drango was a fill in at guard last season, and offers better backup to the interior but played tackle in college. Johnson could be interesting to watch, the fifth-round pick from Florida State could have benefited from another year in Tallahassee, he is raw but has potential especially with a frame of 6 foot 7 and 298 pounds. The offensive line should be a strength, which will help lay the ground work for an improving offense.

Who’s Going To Be The Number One Receiver

The leading men from last season, Terrelle Pryor Sr, and Gary Barnidge are no longer with the team.

Which leaves a sizeable gap in production for this relatively green receiving core to make up. The addition of Kenny Britt through free agency is an adequate signing, but he is more of a complimentary player then a true number one. This is where second year man Corey Coleman comes in, it seems with the moves (or lack thereof) at this position the Browns are expecting big things from Coleman. The Browns will also be expecting some contributions from remaining receivers Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins, and Jordan Payton who are all unproven. Seth DeValve and First round pick David Njoku fill out the tight end spot.

DeValve proved worthy of more opportunities after performing well last year catching 10 passes. Njoku does not poses a whole lot of experience (nine career starts at Miami) but, he is great at creating separation from defenders and gaining yards after the catch. He could use some improvement on technique but provides a lot of upside as a future playmaker.

Emerging Defensive Playmakers

Starting with the 2017 Draft which saw the Browns select two defensive players in the first round in first overall pick Myles Garrett (Defensive End) and Jabrill Peppers (Safety). Garrett was a consensus pick at the top spot, and has incredible gifts as a pass rusher despite being only 21 years old.

His addition to the defensive line strengthens a position group, that will get a healthy Desmond Bryant back, and has Emmanuel Ogbah who looked much better after he transitioned from outside linebacker back to his college position at defensive end. Peppers provides a lot of athleticism; the question is what part of the defense will that athleticism will be displayed. Peppers played both safety and linebacker at Michigan, and new defensive coordinator Greg Williams has used a safety/linebacker hybrid in situations during his time with the Rams. The linebacker position with Jamie Collins and Christian Kirskey is a young tandem that can hopefully improve the Browns run defense (that allowed 4.6 yards a carry) with a full season together.

Tour De Berea

The Browns have made improvements to this roster, but something that keeps getting in the way of player development is injury. Even in minicamp the Browns seemed to have a lot of key players on stationary bikes, which meant they were not practicing with the team. Hopefully in the time between minicamp and training camp players such as Myles Garrett, and Corey Coleman had the proper time to heel and will be fully cleared to participate in practice. The less guys apart of the stationary bike Tour De Berea the better for this team.

By: Chris Golian (Hoss)