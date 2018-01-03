QB’s Darnold And Rosen Enter NFL Draft

The list of quarterbacks to pick from in the 2018 NFL Draft grew by two on Wednesday night as projected top 10 signal callers Sam Darnold from USC and Josh Rosen from UCLA declared for the NFL Draft giving new Browns GM John Dorsey two more QB’s to choose from.

Rosen threw for 3,754 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season for the Bruins who finished 6-7.

Darnold led the Trojans to an 11-3 mark by throwing for 4,143 yards with 26 touchdown passes as well, but totaled 13 interceptions.

Both underclassman could end up going in the top 5 picks in April.

The Browns own the 1st overall pick and the 4th overall pick in the draft.