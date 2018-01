Josh Rosen (UCLA) & Sam Darnold (USC) will join other top rated quarterbacks in the upcoming 2018 NFL draft:

Lamar Jackson, Louisville.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma.

Josh Allen, Wyoming.

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State.

Riley Ferguson, Memphis.

Luke Falk, Washington State.

Or should they make a deal for a quarterback ie., Alex Smith from K.C.

Should they look to a veteran to choose in free agency?

Let the games begin!