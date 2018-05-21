Raccoon Rabies Baiting Underway in Stark, Carroll

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A raccoon rabies baiting program is underway in much of Stark and Tuscarawas, all of Carroll and two other eastern Ohio counties through Thursday.

The USDA in cooperation with county health departments is dropping the baits by plane and helicopter.

The baits to be consumed by raccoons contain a vaccine that will immunize the animals from raccoon-strain rabies.

It’s a blister pack the size of a matchbook, and green or silver in color.

It’s wise to keep your dog on a leash for the baiting period which runs through Thursday.

With four positive cases of raccoon rabies in Stark County, the health department wants top hear from you if you see a sick animal.

Or call your local police department.

If you have questions about the vaccination program, there’s a Rabies Information Line at 614 752-1029.