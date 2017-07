GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – A Flash Flood Watch is up through Friday morning for most of northern Ohio including Stark and all area counties.

Localized rainfall could total 3 to possibly as much as 5 inches in places where heavy rainfall persists.

The Akron Canton Airport recorded just over a half-inch of rain between midnight and noon on Thursday.

Never drive across a flooded road if you are uncertain whether or not the roadway has been washed out.