Rally Together Time but still a little Head scratch”er”

Growing up in Canton & being a “die-hard” Cleveland sports fan, it’s really hard for me to wrap my head around all 3 major sports franchises playing at the same time OF year.

Think about it, usually the Tribe would have already gone on winter vacation, the Cavs would be irrelevant (obviously with the exception of the Price/Daugherty era & pre’Bron) & the Browns are just “THE BROWNS” Ugh! But think about this, if the Cavs challenge for another NBA title & the Wahoos get into the World Series then we wouldn’t have seen a run like this ever or at least in my lifetime & the Browns will still be “THE BROWNS.” I know, I know, the once storied football franchise has a rich history of being a winner but in the “what have you done for me” era, the question remains…What have you done for me lately? I keep hoping that NFL parity will kick in & the Browns will be relevant again.

The obvious head scratch “er” here is, When will the Browns be relevant? The answer nowhere in sight & or could take days, months & obviously years to answer. However & for purposes of this post i offer the following. For the first time in recent memory, the Indians have a legit Ace/Cy Young candidate in starter Corey Kluber. Oh that’s right, he’s not starting game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Yankees. Right or wrong, it’s hard to question the decision of Terry Francona. All the Tribe manager has done is guide the Central Division Champs to 102 regular season victories (third time in franchise history), a 22 game win streak & home field advantage through the American League Playoffs. When you take into consideration the masterful management of a beat up pitching staff in last years fall classic, the constant re-shuffling of the lineup due to injuries not to mention his own ailment at the all-star break this year, it’s really hard to question the decision of the & in my opinion Manager of the year. If the Tribe wins game 1 of the ALDS he’s a genius. If they lose, the decision will be questioned for decades. Until tomorrow, however it’s still a head scratch”er!”