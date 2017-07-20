Ralph Regula Passes Away at Age 92

Ralph Regula with 1480 WHBC's Pam Cook in 2016

Former longtime Canton area Congressman Ralph Regula has died… We’re told through family that Regula passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday night; he had not been feeling well the last few days… Regula represented the 16th District in Washington for over 30 years, from 1973 to 2009… Ralph Regula was 92.  Tune in to 1480 WHBC as the community reacts to the loss of this outstanding public servant.  This photo is of Congressman Regula with our Pam Cook during a special tribute show on 1480 WHBC last year.

 

