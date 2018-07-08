Ramirez Will Start, Plus 4 Other Indians Headed to The All-Star Game

(Official Indians Press Release)

INDIANS AGAIN EARN FIVE (5) ALL-STAR NODS

Trevor Bauer, Michael Brantley, Corey Kluber, Francisco Lindor & José Ramίrez Headed to Washington, D.C.

CLEVELAND, OH – For the second consecutive year, the Cleveland Indians are sending five players to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. The last time the club had five All-Stars in consecutive seasons came in 1998 and 1999 (six each year).

For the second consecutive year, 3B José Ramίrez was elected the American League starting third baseman, winning the fan vote for the second consecutive year with 2,521,120 votes. So far this season he is batting .292 (97-for-332) with 25 doubles, 24 home runs and 59 RBI in 87 games, swiping 19 bases in 21 attempts while scoring 60 runs (.395/.590/.985). He entered play today tied for first in MLB in extra-base hits with Francisco Lindor, marking just the fifth duo in MLB history with at least 50 extra-base hits prior to the All-Star Break. He also entered play today fourth in the A.L. in walks, slugging pct., OPS, home runs and total bases. The last Indians third baseman to start consecutive All-Star contests was Al Rosen in 1953 and 1954.

RHP Corey Kluber and SS Francisco Lindor each earned their third straight MLB All-Star selections in 2018.

Kluber has posted a mark of 12-4 with a 2.49 ERA in 19 starts (126.1IP, 96H, 35ER, 15BB, 123SO, .207 avg). He entered play today leading the American League in innings, tied for second in wins and ninth in strikeouts while sporting the sixth-lowest ERA and the 8th-lowest opponents batting average in the league. His 1.07 walks per 9.0IP is the lowest mark in MLB and at one point he went a career-best 46.1 consecutive innings without issuing a base on balls. He leads MLB in quality starts (17), opening the year with 14 straight quality starts, the longest run by an Indians pitcher to open a season since 1918. Kluber is the first Indians pitcher since Doug Jones (1988-90) to earn three consecutive All-Star bids and the first Tribe starting pitcher with at least three in a row since Sam McDowell (4 straight, 1968-71).

Lindor has batted .298 (107-for-359) this season with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 RBI in 87 games. He is leading Major League Baseball with 79 runs scored and is currently on pace to eclipse the club record of 140 set in 1931. He is the first shortstop in MLB history to enter the break with at least 50 extra-base hits and 75 runs scored. He entered play today tied for first in the Majors in extra-base hits and multi-hit games, second in total bases (203) and fifth in home runs. He was named A.L. Player of the Month for May (.373 avg, 10HR, 23RBI, 1.169OPS) and owns four multi-home run games on the year (T1st in MLB). Francisco is just the second Indians shortstop in club history to earn three straight All-Star selections, joining Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (five straight, 1940-44).

LF Michael Brantley is also heading to his third career Midsummer Classic, his second consecutively. In 2018, Brantley is hitting .306 (96-for-314) with 23 doubles, 11 home runs and 49 RBI in 78 games. He entered play today seventh in the American League in batting average and his 19-game hitting streak, May 19-30, represents the longest hitting streak in the Majors this season. He is the club’s first three-time All-Star outfielder since Grady Sizemore (2006-08).

RHP Trevor Bauer has posted a first half mark of 8-6 with a 2.45 ERA in 18 starts (121.1IP, 95H, 33ER, 37BB, 156SO, .211 avg). Trevor entered play today third in the A.L. in strikeouts, fifth in ERA and innings pitchers and currently sports the third-lowest slugging pct. allowed at .311. His current strikeout total of 156 represents the sixth-highest total in club history for a first half and his seven double-digit strikeout outings rank tied for third in MLB this season. He is one of just three pitchers in club history to record four consecutive double-digit strikeout starts, joining Kluber and Bob Feller. Over his last six starts since June 8 he is 4-2 with a 1.87 ERA (43.1IP, 32H, 9ER, 9BB, 59SO, 0 HR) and is one of just six pitchers since 1920 to record a quality start with at least 8 strikeouts with zero home runs allowed over six consecutive starts. Bauer and Kluber are just the third pair of Indians starting pitchers to earn All-Star nominations since 1969 (2016 Salazar/Kluber; 2004 Sabathia/Westbrook).

The 89th annual Midsummer Classic will be held Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.