Rampage
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 15, 2018 @ 7:54 PM
Mondays at the Movies

The critics seem to be split down the middle on this one.

I’m thinking — if they have an inner child — OR, they have kids and have played the video game this movie is based on…They pretty much love this movie.

If they were expecting great acting and a superb plot — They came away empty handed and cranky.

Here’s what I found.

Rampage is fun and ridiculous.   But, that’s why they made it. It’s a fun video arcade game where you expect it to follow the script:  The bad guys are working on genetic mutations — and ooops, an explosion on a space station brings the nasty stuff raining down on….The San Diego Zoo, of all places.  Well, you can imagine what happens. It wouldn’t be a good video game if mutated animals couldn’t destroy more than a few buildings.

And that’s just what they do.

The Rock is made for this kind of move.  (See: Jumanji)

Yes, it’s dumb. But, it’s just the kind of pure demolition entertainment that every 12-year old boy and middle-aged men like me, enjoy.

For what it’s trying to be…It gets 4 ou

t of 5 stars…  Don’t judge me.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies.  Tune in again next Monday morning for another Movie Review and a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to the Cinemark Theaters.

RELATED CONTENT

Group Hopes to Open Gigi’s Playhouse, A Down Syndrome Achievement Center Mercy To Host Health and Wellness Fair Where is Kendal, Ohio? Chances Are, You’ve Been There. Ohio Secretary of State Reminds Voters About Early Votinig Salvation Army To Host Family Fest KSU-Stark Production of “26 Pebbles” Tackles Tough Issues Facing School Children