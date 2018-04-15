The critics seem to be split down the middle on this one.

I’m thinking — if they have an inner child — OR, they have kids and have played the video game this movie is based on…They pretty much love this movie.

If they were expecting great acting and a superb plot — They came away empty handed and cranky.

Here’s what I found.

Rampage is fun and ridiculous. But, that’s why they made it. It’s a fun video arcade game where you expect it to follow the script: The bad guys are working on genetic mutations — and ooops, an explosion on a space station brings the nasty stuff raining down on….The San Diego Zoo, of all places. Well, you can imagine what happens. It wouldn’t be a good video game if mutated animals couldn’t destroy more than a few buildings.

And that’s just what they do.

The Rock is made for this kind of move. (See: Jumanji)

Yes, it’s dumb. But, it’s just the kind of pure demolition entertainment that every 12-year old boy and middle-aged men like me, enjoy.

For what it’s trying to be…It gets 4 ou

t of 5 stars… Don’t judge me.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies. Tune in again next Monday morning for another Movie Review and a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to the Cinemark Theaters.