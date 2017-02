NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 18, 2017) – The homeless man convicted of raping and beating an 11-year-old child in Tuscarawas County will be sentenced next Friday.

He could get life.

32-year-old Randy Vento got the jury verdict on Friday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

The charges included rape and attempted murder in the incident that happened in a Mineral City park last June.